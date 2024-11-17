Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Infoathens

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has instructed citizens in Greece on Sunday to avoid approaching the Embassy in Athens and certain other public areas, along with hiding Israeli and Jewish symbols.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Israelis staying in Greece to avoid coming to the area of the Israeli embassy in Athens and Aristotle University, as well as the area of the American consulate in Thessaloniki and to hide Israeli and Jewish symbols,” read a warning dated Sunday (Nov. 17) on the Hebrew-language Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

“This is due to the unusual demonstrations that will take place in these areas, and the fear that anti-Israeli elements will participate in them and that there will be displays of violence. This notice is valid until it is removed,” the warning added.

The Israeli government instruction to hide Jewish symbols was confirmed to JewishPress.com by a spokesperson at the ministry.

Demonstrations take place in Greece each year on November 17 to commemorate the Athens Polytechnic University student uprising against the ruling military dictatorship in 1973.

As anticipated, thousands of demonstrators did indeed take to the streets Sunday, walking and chanting “No participation in the genocide, down with the new democracy!” while carrying Palestinian Authority flags along with others.

On the 51st anniversary of the Polytechnic uprising, thousands of students gathered in front of the Polytechnic University of Athens and started to march.#Πολυτεχνειο #antireport #17Νοεμβρη #Greece #Athens pic.twitter.com/EInB0NJKEE — Partizan Yunanistan (@partizanGreece1) November 17, 2024

A similar alert was posted to the website of the US Embassy & Consulate in Greece, warning of planned demonstrations in Athens and Thessaloniki and telling Americans to “keep a low profile.”

Thousands take to the streets to demonstrate in Athens, 51 years after the Polytechnic Uprising against the military dictatorship in #Greece. #Πολυτεχνείο pic.twitter.com/T5nDNpqCzU — Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) November 17, 2024

The demonstration began at 1 pm local time at the Polytechnic University, setting off to march to the US Embassy, and then continue to the Embassy of Israel.

?????#Athènes ⚡️⚡️

Des milliers de personnes continuent de marcher vers les consulats américain et israélien à l'occasion du 51e anniversaire du soulèvement politique contre les colonels.#Greece #FreePalestine ??? pic.twitter.com/JOUIPMpKD6 — Neruda57 ??️? (@Neruda57) November 17, 2024

In Thessaloniki, access to the area around the US Consulate General was expected to be restricted due to demonstrations, with protesters gathering at the Polytechnical School of Aristotle University at 5 pm local time.

“Some past demonstrations have turned violent and have involved destruction of property,” the US Embassy noted.

«Αντίσταση για πάντα στον φασισμό»

Προσκλητήριο νεκρών από τους φυλακισμένους και εξορισθέντες της χούντας

Φαντάροι και παλαιστινιακές σημαίες στις πρώτες γραμμές των φοιτητικών μπλοκ #Πολυτεχνείο #17Νοεμβρη https://t.co/HHT8dmJFKT pic.twitter.com/DIyz8YFroE — EFSYN (@EFSYNTAKTON) November 17, 2024

“There is the potential that anti-riot engagements between police and demonstrators may take place and tear gas may be utilized by police.

“Demonstrations in previous years have included more than 30,000 participants.”

US government personnel were advised to avoid the demonstrations and the downtown areas of Athens and Thessaloniki for the day.

