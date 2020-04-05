Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Eilat early Sunday morning. The epicenter was in the Gulf of Eilat (Gulf of Aqaba), 100km south of Israel, according to the The Geological Survey of Israel.

In addition, there were a series of smaller 2.0 earthquakes in the Dead Sea and in the Jordan Valley over the past week.

Israel is hit by a major earthquake approximately every 100 years. the last major earthquake was the Jericho earthquake on July 27, 1927. Its epicenter was in the northern area of the Dead Sea.

On Friday there was a 4.7 magnitude west of Syria, in the Mediterranean Sea.