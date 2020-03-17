Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Another six Israelis have been released from the hospital having recovered from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv stated on Tuesday.

The patients were under medical supervision in a special Coronavirus unit and were allowed to return home.

So far, 11 Israelis have recovered from the virus. Around 44% (81,000) of patients around the world have officially recovered from COVID-19.

At least 324 people in Israel have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health. Four patients remain in critical condition, and about a dozen are in moderate condition. The rest are suffering from light symptoms.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening announced the latest list of limitations on the Israeli economy and society which are meant to combat the spread of the virus.

Netanyahu stated that only necessary workers were to go to work and that workplaces should not admit more than 30% of its workforce to the offices and factories while the rest should work from home.

Public transportation was further limited and scaled back.

The public sector will transition into an emergency status while essential services will remain in full format, including security, banking, food markets, mail, garbage disposal and, ports.

Part of the public will be put on leave without pay for the next month.

“Our struggle against the Coronavirus is continuing all the time. In many countries, there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients and in the number of deaths. Our heart is with Italy and Spain, with the Jewish communities there and with whoever has been adversely affected by the virus,” Netanyahu stated during a press conference.

Shopping malls and places of entertainment were already shut down a few days ago.

In summary, Netanyahu said that “the public sector is contracting, the private sector is contracting, and essential services are continuing as usual.”

“The powerful partnership between government and citizens and our profound brotherhood are a great source of strength and spirit in the fight against the Corona epidemic. Together we will stand, and together with God’s help, we will win this fight, even if it takes time,” he concluded.

These measures are aimed primarily at curbing the spread of the virus.