Photo Credit: Courtesy: Shnerb family

Eight months after Rina Shnerb was murdered in a bombing attack, her mother Shira gave birth to a baby daughter.

Rina was on a hike on a Friday in August 2019 with her father Eitan and brother Dvir when a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell set off a bomb near the Danny Spring they were walking to, killing her and wounding her father and brother.

Advertisement



Shira, 45, gave birth on Tuesday to her ninth daughter and her 12th child.

Shira and her husband, Rabbi Eitan, discovered the pregnancy while sitting Shivah for Rina and while he was still hospitalized for the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The baby daughter was born on the same day that Israel marked Yom HaShoah, Israel’s national Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Thus said the Lord, I heard your prayer, I saw your tear, I am healing you. With great joy and a huge thanksgiving to God be blessed, we are pleased to announce the birth of our daughter,” the family stated.

“Neither the Nazis nor the terrorists will defeat us. We will continue to live with great faith and bring new life into the world,” Rabbi Eitan and Shira added in a message to their congregations.