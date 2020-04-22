Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Sigal Sadecki, Professor of Medicine and Head of Public Health Services at Israel’s Health Ministry on Wednesday morning told Reshet Bet radio that she fears a second wave of coronavirus infections in May.

“It all depends on what is being done now and what will be the public atmosphere,” she said. “We are not Italy because of our efforts and actions. In the education system – we should focus on reopening, but we have eased so many regulations that we must wait two weeks to see how things turn out.”

The death toll from the Corona virus in Israel rose to 187 people as of Wednesday morning. A 95-year-old woman with multiple background illnesses died overnight of the virus at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. Tuesday night, a 52-year-old coronavirus patient with background illnesses died at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem. Her son is also hospitalized with the virus, in severe condition.

With 443 new cases, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel increased to 14,326, 148 severe, including 111 on respirators. Meanwhile, 608 have recovered, bringing the overall number to 4,961 and continuing the 5-day trend of more recoveries than infections.

In the US, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 825,306, with 45,075 deaths, 19,693 are in NY State and 14,887 in NY City.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted late Tuesday night: “I had a productive meeting with President Trump today. We agreed that the state will be responsible for managing the actual tests in our laboratories. The federal government will take on the responsibility of supply chain issues that are beyond states’ control. The President and I also discussed much-needed funding for the states. We immediately need federal funding to fill the hole COVID has put NYS in. The White House team understood our need.”

The governor added: “We plan to double our testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 per day. It is an ambitious goal but it is critical that we ramp up testing.”

NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Wednesday morning: “At this exact moment the men and women of @RUMCSI are on the front lines of this pandemic. Lives will be saved because of their courage. We’re doing everything we can to support them and all of our health care heroes.”