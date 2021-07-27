Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A white-tailed eagle that came out of the egg in 2018 was spotted alongside some Griffon vultures in this live cam video posted by Charter Group Birdcams in Israel.

This birdcam is located at an Israel Nature and Parks Authority feeding station in Hai-Bar Carmel, and in this clip, you can watch, for the first time in Israel, a live vulture (Griffin Vultures and Egyptian Vulture).

The feeding station provides clean food free of veterinarian medicines. It is located near the rehabilitation and hatching station where these vultures were released back to nature. The site was selected to offer the vulture population residing in the Carmel mountain ridge a food source, reducing the risk of their exposure to poisons local farmers are spreading.