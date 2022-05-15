Photo Credit: Edgar Zuniga Jr.

The traditional Israel Day Parade returns to the streets of New York City after a three-year hiatus, according to parade organizers, the New York Jewish Community Council (JCRC-NY).

The parade will take place on Sunday, May 22, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with the slogan “Together Again,” a response to the rise of antisemitism in New York and the terrorist attacks on Jews in Israel.

Tens of thousands of Israel lovers are expected to participate in the parade that will also host a long list of Israeli dignitaries, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White), Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai (Labor), Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope), Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, MK Ofir Akunis (Likud), Gilad Kariv (Labor), Israel’s UN Envoy Gilad Erdan (Likud) and the Consul General of Israel, Asaf Zamir (Blue & White).

American dignitaries at the parade will include New York Governor Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Rep. Gerald Nadler (D-NY), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), as well as rabbis and celebrities, including singer-songwriter Eliad Nachum, and rappers Kosha Dillz, and Nissim Black.

The Celebrate Israel Parade (originally Youth Salute to Israel Parade, and later Salute to Israel Parade) is an annual parade in support of Israel that’s been taking place on Fifth Avenue in New York since 1964. The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street. According to organizers, it is the largest global gathering in support of Israel.

In 2020 and 2021, because of the Corona pandemic, the parade was run on a virtual platform. Now it’s back, and roaring.

JCRC-NY CEO Gideon Taylor said in a statement: “This year’s parade will be marked by the unity among all the movements of the Jewish people and between Israel and the Diaspora, and will be a crushing response to the rise of antisemitism in the United States and terrorism in Israel. After the break in meeting each other that was forced on us by the Corona, we are excited to walk the streets again and demonstrate our support for the State of Israel.”