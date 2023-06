Photo Credit: Simcha Rothman's Spokesperson

Simcha Rothman may be the Israeli politician that the violent Israeli anarchists hate the most, perhaps even more than they hate Benjamin Netanyahu, but from the response Simcha Rothman is getting at the Celebrate Israel Day Parade in New York on Sunday, Zionist Jews in America absolutely love him – and they don’t like how the anarchists are attacking him.

And then… there’s a small group of haters.