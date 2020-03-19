Photo Credit: Susman family

Twenty-four new Olim landed at Ben Gurion airport today through a Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) group Aliyah flight, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The Olim on this flight were comprised of 10 families and singles ranging in ages from a nine-month-old to a 73-year-old, including two sisters who decided to make Aliyah together; hailing from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. In addition to today’s Olim, Nefesh B’Nefesh is expecting 20 more Olim to arrive over the course of the next two weeks.

“It is truly remarkable to see that Aliyah is continuing amidst increasingly complex global circumstances,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These new Olim, more than ever, represent the strong future of the State of Israel as they are determined to fulfill their dreams of helping to build the Jewish Nation. We are ready to assist them throughout their entire Aliyah process in order for them to settle into their new homes as smoothly and comfortably as possible during these challenging times.”

Nefesh B’Nefesh has set up a dedicated hotline for the new arrivals during this time in order to maintain as close contact as possible and lend any support needed. In addition, special funding has been allocated for this purpose in order to offer any additional assistance needed at this time.

Today’s new Olim will be moving directly into quarantine for fourteen days in cities all across Israel, including Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva, Holon, Modi’in, Netanya, Ra’anana, Tzfat and Yad Binyamin. This group flight is one of several planned for 2020.

Among the Olim who landed this morning were Aviva and Tzvi Karoly with their two young children.

“When we first learned that we would likely be put in mandatory quarantine upon arrival, I was a bit freaked out. However, within minutes of my posting on a Facebook page for the community I was inundated with volunteers offering to bring us groceries, toys, books and anything else we might need. Complete strangers were literally lining up to help us,” said new Olah Aviva Karoly in a goodbye letter to her community of Washington Heights, NY. “How amazing are the people of Modi’in, and we are so excited to be part of this community. There are literally piles of supplies stocked outside our door just waiting for us to come home.”

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) in cooperation with the Israeli government and The Jewish Agency for Israel, is dedicated to revitalizing Aliyah from North America and the UK by removing or minimizing the financial, professional, logistical and social obstacles of Aliyah. The support and comprehensive social services provided by Nefesh B’Nefesh to its over 60,000 newcomers has ensured that over 90% of its Olim have remained in Israel.