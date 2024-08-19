Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 45, was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack in northern Israel. August 19, 2024

IDF Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria was killed Monday morning in a Hezbollah combat drone swarm that attacked the northern Israeli community of Ya’ara.

The 45-year-old officer, a resident of the Galilee Bedouin community of Ibtin, served as a tracker in the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade.

Three of the five explosive drones that crossed the border into Israeli territory were intercepted by the IDF aerial defense array.

But two others succeeded in reaching not only Ya’ara, but also Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv, near Nahariya

In addition to Amaria, several other soldiers were wounded in the attack, including one with very serious injuries.

