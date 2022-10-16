Photo Credit: Mike Leibsohn / Wikimedia
The Bedouin town of Hura, located along Highway 31 in southern Israel, between Be'er Sheva and Arad.

Indictments have been filed against two Bedouins, aged 20 and 21 from Tel Sheba and Hura, in the Negev region. It was released for publication that the two were arrested in September after making contact with a Hamas terrorist in Gaza.

Two acted on the Hamas terrorist’s behalf, first transfering money and then agreeing to transfer guns for the terrorist.

Advertisement

In an unrelated event, another Bedouin, age 37, from Tel Sheba was caught speeding at 238 kph (147 mph) on Road 6. This wasn’t his first time getting caught. He is reportedly about to be an intern at Tel HaShomer hospital, but the hospital says they don’t recognize his name.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArabs Hurl Rock on to Jewish Boy’s Head
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...