Photo Credit: Mike Leibsohn / Wikimedia

Indictments have been filed against two Bedouins, aged 20 and 21 from Tel Sheba and Hura, in the Negev region. It was released for publication that the two were arrested in September after making contact with a Hamas terrorist in Gaza.

Two acted on the Hamas terrorist’s behalf, first transfering money and then agreeing to transfer guns for the terrorist.

Advertisement



In an unrelated event, another Bedouin, age 37, from Tel Sheba was caught speeding at 238 kph (147 mph) on Road 6. This wasn’t his first time getting caught. He is reportedly about to be an intern at Tel HaShomer hospital, but the hospital says they don’t recognize his name.

בן 37 שאמור להתחיל בימים הקרובים התמחות במחלקה פנימית בתל השומר ומתגורר בלוד ובתל שבע, נתפס במהירות 231 קמ"ש על כביש שש. לאותו רופא שחשוד בסיכון חיי אדם, נשאז אלוג'וג', יש עבר תעבורתי, ונתפס בעבר על עבירת מהירות לפני כשנה וחצי. הוא נשלח למעצר בית אצל הגיס שלו בתל שבע pic.twitter.com/wGZFSWipA9 — אסף פוזיילוב (@pozailov1) October 16, 2022