Photo Credit: Courtesy: The Family
Itamar Alkobi. Oct. 2022

A 17-year-old Jewish boy, Itamar Alkobi, is still unconscious after Arabs threw a rock at his head, in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood.

The attack happened on Wednesday evening, when a group of boys visited the Sukkah of Tal Yushobiev. A group of Arabs surrounded the house, and when the Jewish boys looked outside, Alkobi was hit by a rock in the head.

Advertisement

Alkobi’s skull was broken. He has undergone surgery, and is in a coma and on a respirator. On Saturday, he began to interact with his environment.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArab Bus Drivers Refuse to Carry Border Guard Companies to Quell Jerusalem Riots
Next articleIndictments Against Two Terror Bedouins
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...