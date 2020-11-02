Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz told the Supreme Court in a response for the State of Israel Monday evening, “The political echelon still insists on the implementation of demolition orders in the compound,” regarding the issue of evacuating and demolishing Khan al-Ahmar.

“At the same time, the Prime Minister’s Office in coordination with the Ministry of Defense has decided to make another effort to complete moves currently underway in the Civil Administration to examine additional options for formulating an outline for the agreed implementation of demolition orders in the complex.

“To that end, the political echelon needs an additional period of several months.”

The affidavit filed on behalf of the state emphasized that there were limitations that have arisen from the government’s efforts to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision of the political echelon is that the current time does not allow the demolition orders in the complex to be implemented during the next four months after the government and the Ministry of Defense have re-examined the timing of the execution of the orders.”

Netanyahu was required by the High Court of Justice to submit an official response by Sunday (Nov. 1) to a petition by the Regavim NGO) in the case of a petition to evacuate and demolish the illegal Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin outpost near Jerusalem.

The deadline, which was extended numerous times, had passed but no response was submitted.

Netanyahu had requested an additional six-month postponement in the case during a hearing this past September, but Justice Noam Solberg required the government to submit its response no later than November 1.