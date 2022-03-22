Photo Credit: Abir Sultan / Flash 90

The Israeli Egged bus driver who saved the lives of countless civilians Tuesday when he shot an Arab terrorist who had already stabbed six people, is having trouble getting his weapon back.

Arthur Haimov, a resident of Dimona and father of five, said he had no choice but to fire his weapon after the terrorist refused to drop his knife during an attack outside the BIG shopping center in Be’er Sheva.

Although Haimov repeatedly urged the terrorist to drop the weapon, 34-year-old Muhammad Aleb Ahmad Abu Alkyan — a convicted terrorist supporter of ISIS — flatly refused, and instead lunged at the bus driver.

At that point, Haimov said, he had no choice but to pull the trigger in his own defense — as did a second armed civilian also at the scene.

Israel Police confiscated Haimov’s gun for “ballistics tests” but refuse to give it back.

According to the Honenu civil rights organization, Haimov refused to leave the police station without his weapon. In response, the police threatened to detain him.

“Following the police’s refusal to return his weapon to the shooter and his security, the police are now demanding that he leave the station and threaten to detain him,” said Honenu attorney Adi Keidar.

In past similar cases, police have been known to keep personal weapons for weeks at a time after a civilian has fired the gun in self-defense.

Bus drivers with Egged and other Israeli companies rely on their personal weapons for self-defense while traveling through high-risk areas, often deep into the night when they are few other people around to protect them.