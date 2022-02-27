Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch/POOL

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s weekly Cabinet meeting that “in the next two days, a plane will arrive in Ukraine with 100 tons of Israeli humanitarian equipment for civilians in the combat zones and those who are trying to leave. It will have water purification kits, medical equipment as well as drugs, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, and additional equipment for civilians who are not in their homes in the cold winter weather.”

“We and the entire world are preoccupied with the difficult events in Ukraine,” Bennett said. “Today, the government will be briefed on the developments, and later this evening we will hold a Cabinet meeting where we will discuss the issue in depth.” But first, “on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to express the hope that this conflict will be resolved before the war develops further and the humanitarian consequences will be much worse than we can even imagine.”

“We are praying for the wellbeing of the citizens of Ukraine and hope that additional bloodshed will be avoided,” Bennett said. “We are conducting a measured and responsible policy.”

He added: “At the same time, the Foreign Ministry and its personnel have been working around the clock to assist the Israelis who are at the border and want to leave there and come home. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. You are doing holy work.”

Bennett announced that on Sunday evening he will hold a comprehensive Cabinet discussion of the implications of the situation in Ukraine for Israel: diplomatic and economic aspects, and the absorption of new olim.

“Over the recent weeks, we have prepared well for these moments,” Bennett said. “The Foreign Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and others are functioning very well. Also, regarding food stocks and possible economic consequences for the State of Israel, we are prepared.”

“Again, I would like to express the hope, on behalf of all of us, for a return to peace and quiet for Ukraine,” Bennett concluded.