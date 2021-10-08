Photo Credit: Sarit Palatzi Miara, Nature and Parks Authority

Bird migration is a zoological phenomenon, occurring mainly in the transition seasons, when many bird species migrate, as winter approaches, from their nesting sites to winter dormitories in warmer areas, and return, as summer approaches, to their nesting sites.

Most of the migratory birds from Europe pass through Israel and even stay there for one or more nights, and a minority, like the quail, cross the Mediterranean Sea and land on the northern coast of Israel.

