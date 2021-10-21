Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Far-left Meretz party Knesset member Mossi Raz – a member of Israel’s government coalition – has joined with Joint Arab List Knesset member Aida Touma-Sliman to ask European Parliament members to punish Israel for its settlement policy in Judea and Samaria, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Raz and Touma-Sliman sent an email to hundreds of European Parliament members on Tuesday to prod them into signing a letter he wrote earlier this year that has already garnered more than 300 signatures, according to the report.

In their letter, the two leftist MKs asked the European lawmakers to fight “widespread displacement and forcible transfer of Palestinians” in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem with “robust consequences.”

The letter noted that “the Bennett government” – of which his party is a member – is advancing plans to build large numbers of housing units in the “E1” area of Ma’ale Adumim, a city located ten minutes east of Jerusalem. Anti-Israelis contend the project will prevent the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Raz said in response to The Jerusalem Post that he opposes a boycott of Israel, but will “continue to struggle for Israel and against the occupation with the means at my disposal.

“Together with the daily struggle in Israel, I believe that foreign members of parliament have a role in ending the occupation, which is an Israeli interest of the first degree. . . to ensure a better future for Israelis, and is not against Israel but an unparalleled patriotic deed.”

There has been no comment thus far from Meretz head and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Likewise, the Prime Minister’s Office declined The Jerusalem Post request for comment as well. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was asked specifically for his views on a member of his own coalition lobbying against the government.

The letter is to be presented to the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as various European foreign ministers. It will also reportedly be published in myriad media outlets.