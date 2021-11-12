Photo Credit: Abir Sultan/Flash 90
Our friend Ezri To Be sent us this lovely video shot with his drone of lake Kinneret as a kind of meditation to bring in the day of rest.
Lake Kinneret (a.k.a. Sea of Galilee)
-
- It is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth
- It is the second-lowest lake in the world (after the Dead Sea, a saltwater lake)
- It is between 705 ft and 686 ft below sea level
- It is approximately 33 miles in circumference, about 13 miles long, and 8 miles wide
- Its area is 64.4 square miles at its fullest
- Its maximum depth is approximately 141 ft
- Lake Kinneret is fed partly by underground springs but its main source is the Jordan River which flows through it from north to south and exits at the Degania Dam
- The lake is located in the Jordan Rift Valley, which was caused by the separation of the African and Arabian plates in a great earthquake
- The modern Hebrew name, Kinneret, appears as the “sea of Kinneret” in Numbers 34:11 and Joshua 13:27, and with the spelling “Kinnerot” in Joshua 11:2
- A popular etymology of the name suggests it originates from the Hebrew word kinnor (harp, or lyre, or in modern Hebrew, violin), because of the shape of the lake
- The experts believe it is named after the important Bronze and Iron Age city of Kinneret, but the city may have been named after the harp-shaped lake, so go figure
