Photo Credit: Abir Sultan/Flash 90
Heron flying above Lake Kinneret, May 17,2010.

Our friend Ezri To Be sent us this lovely video shot with his drone of lake Kinneret as a kind of meditation to bring in the day of rest.

Lake Kinneret (a.k.a. Sea of Galilee)

    • It is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth
    • It is the second-lowest lake in the world (after the Dead Sea, a saltwater lake)
    • It is between 705 ft and 686 ft below sea level
    • It is approximately 33 miles in circumference, about 13 miles long, and 8 miles wide
    • Its area is 64.4 square miles at its fullest
    • Its maximum depth is approximately 141 ft
    • Lake Kinneret is fed partly by underground springs but its main source is the Jordan River which flows through it from north to south and exits at the Degania Dam
    • The lake is located in the Jordan Rift Valley, which was caused by the separation of the African and Arabian plates in a great earthquake
    • The modern Hebrew name, Kinneret, appears as the “sea of Kinneret” in Numbers 34:11 and Joshua 13:27, and with the spelling “Kinnerot” in Joshua 11:2
    • A popular etymology of the name suggests it originates from the Hebrew word kinnor (harp, or lyre, or in modern Hebrew, violin), because of the shape of the lake
    • The experts believe it is named after the important Bronze and Iron Age city of Kinneret, but the city may have been named after the harp-shaped lake, so go figure
Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMeet Scorpius, the IAI System that Takes Down Targets with Electromagnetic Beams
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...