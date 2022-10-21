Photo Credit: Royal New Zealand Navy

Around 1:00 AM Wednesday, a 2-year-old infant fell off his bed and lost consciousness. His parents heard a loud noise and rushed over to check on him, only to discover him lying unconscious on the floor and not breathing. They immediately called United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center for help, which in turn alerted the nearest first responders.

Tzvi Noygrashel, a volunteer EMT who lives nearby was at home when he received the proximity alert and rushed over to the scene. Less than three minutes later, Tzvi arrived at the scene along with another EMT, Shimon Yaakobuvich. They did a quick assessment of the infant who was pulseless and wasn’t breathing. The two initiated chest compressions and assisted ventilation. Another volunteer, Yizhak Noygrashel, Tzvi’s relative, arrived and attached a defibrillator to the baby’s chest.

Yitzhak, Shimon, and Tzvi alternated providing compressions, administering shocks, and running assisted breathing until a paramedic arrived and administered medication. The young child received one additional shock before his pulse came back and he began to regain consciousness.

A few minutes later, a mobile intensive care ambulance arrived and transported the baby to a hospital.

After the dramatic rescue, Tzvi said: “Today’s CPR was very emotional. Cases of CPR on young children usually are. For me as an EMT, it’s very fulfilling to see the baby wake up and come back to life after having suffered a cardiac arrest. It was very emotional to watch as the family saw their baby wake up and realize that the tragedy had been averted. I feel honored to possess the knowledge and capability that enable me to save the lives of others. When I succeed, it helps me stay focused on the work when things are not always easy. The knowledge and feeling of these successful rescues help me cope with incidents that don’t end as well as this one. It keeps me going.”

Yizhak said: “As Tzvi said, the great feeling of satisfaction at the end of a successful CPR is truly amazing. It is not our first time performing successful CPRs together on children, but every time is so special because it’s another precious, young life saved.”