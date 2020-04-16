Flowers from Coronavirus Patients

Photo Credit: Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya

There was great excitement on Thursday at the coronavirus dedicated department of the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, when the Natan family sent bouquets of flowers as a show of gratitude to all the department staff.

Aliza Natan has been hospitalized in light condition at the coronavirus ward since March 26. Her husband, Yochanan, was hospitalized the next day, and about a week ago his condition worsened and he was put in an induced coma and hooked up to an artificial ventilator.

Advertisement



On Thursday morning, Dr. Moshe Matan, intensive care specialist and director of the coronavirus dedicated department, said there has been a considerable improvement in Yochanan’s condition and he is breathing on his own.

Aliza, who had stayed with her husband throughout his hospitalization, said she wanted to express her thanks to the entire team, and so her family sent bouquets of flowers to the entire department staff.

Ilana Asael, the nurse in charge of the department, said: “We were all very moved by the family’s gesture, it warmed our hearts. We wish them full recovery and hope they can return home to their families soon.”