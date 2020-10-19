Photo Credit: Orel Cohen/Flash90

The Israel Antiquities Authority is pleased to invite the public to participate for free in an online global conference on recent archaeological and historical studies in Ancient Israel offered by NYU’s Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies. The online conference, titled “The Land that I Will Show You – Recent Archaeological & Historical Studies of Ancient Israel,” will run Sunday, October 25, through Wednesday, October 28.

View the conference program online.

Download a PDF copy of the program.

Hear from scholars and experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority, New York University, Hebrew Union College, University of California, San Diego, University of Nebraska, Duke University, Princeton Theological Seminary, Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, University of Haifa, Hebrew University, University of Iowa, Wheaton College, George Washington University, the Israel Museum, Pennsylvania State University, Agricultural Research Organization, Volcani Center, Weizmann Institute, University of North Carolina, Yeshiva University, and Nyack College

Session topics include recent excavations in Israel; religion and society in the Iron Age; new discoveries in Jerusalem; urbanization; between old and new Canaan; the united monarchy between image and reality; science and technology; synagogues and churches; Judah and Israel; and archaeology and Roman Period Judaism and Christianity.

This virtual conference is presented free to the public by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority in collaboration with NYU Tel Aviv, NYU Global Network for Advanced Research in Jewish Studies & the Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies.