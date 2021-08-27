Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the terror attack at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, reiterating that Israel “stands with our American partners.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the U.S. troops and the Afghan people in Kabul, following the attacks that recently took place. I extend my condolences for the lives lost and pray for the rapid recovery of the injured. We stand with our American partners,” he posted on Twitter.

According to The Washington Post, at least 12 U.S. service members and dozens of civilians were killed in the blast outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. “A number of others are being treated for wounds.”

The attack in Afghanistan on U.S. troops participating in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals comes as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. However, due to the events in Kabul, that meeting has been rescheduled for Friday.