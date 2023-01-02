Photo Credit: Israel Police spokesperson

A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy.

The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.

Advertisement







According to the report, a stranger approached the woman, “perhaps to rob her,” while she was buying the ticket at the Termini Station.

The young tourist was reported by Italian media to be in very serious condition, but the Israeli consul who visited the woman at the Umberto I Polyclinic said she is “doing well,” Ynet reported.

The victim, who was wounded in her liver and in a lung, was admitted on Sunday for emergency surgery.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it is aware of the incident; the ministry added that the assault took place in an area where there are many violent incidents in the city, KAN News reported.

Although initial indications seem to imply a robbery, police have not ruled out a religious and/or racist motive for the attack.

No arrests in the case thus far.