Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

A 34-year-old agricultural worker from Gaza will be recognized as a casualty of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Galei Tzahal IDF Army Radio reported Sunday night.

הביטוח הלאומי ומשרד הביטחון: עבדאללה אבו גבה, תושב עזה שנהרג מפגיעת רקטה ב"מגן וחץ" – יוכר כנפגע איבה@Doron_Kadosh — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 14, 2023

Advertisement





Israel’s Defense Ministry and National Insurance Institute (Israel’s “social security” service) were both quoted by Galei Tzahal as saying that Abdullah Gava, who was killed during Operation Shield and Arrow, will be recognized as a casualty of the conflict.

Such a declaration brings with it specific benefits for the family of the fallen, including financial support.

“Abdullah Abu Gava, a Gazan resident who was killed by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip during Operation Shield and Arrow, was recognized as a casualty of conflict and his family will be entitled to legal aid according to Israeli law,” the National Insurance Institute and Ministry of Defense told JewishPress.com.

The father of six was working at a hothouse in the southern Israeli community of Shokeda with his brother and another worker when a rocket fired by Gaza terrorists slammed into the farm.

Both brothers and the third worker – an Israeli Bedouin – were all evacuated immediately to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, but Gava died as doctors fought to save him. He was the second person to be killed in Israel by Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket fire last week.