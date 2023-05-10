Photo Credit: courtesy

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Wednesday afternoon that Israel “will not hesitate to fight to the bitter end” in order to protect itself and its citizens from terrorist organizations.

“This is the commitment of the Israeli government,” said Cohen, who briefed more than 100 foreign ambassadors and diplomats stationed in Israel on Operation Shield and Arrow. Cohen returned to Israel Wednesday morning from his diplomatic visit to India, which was cut short due to the start of the military operation in Gaza.

Cohen received regular security updates during his visit.

“Israel will not hesitate to fight to the bitter end the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, which is financed by Iran, whose entire purpose is to harm the citizens of Israel and sow destruction and devastation,” Cohen warned.

“In the briefing I gave to the foreign ambassadors stationed in Israel, I emphasized that Israel works in a constant effort to prevent harm to the innocent, unlike the Palestinian terrorist organizations that direct thir terrorist attacks against the citizens of Israel.

“Every missile fired from Gaza is a double war crime, shooting at a civilian population and shooting from a populated area that uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.

“The Israeli government will not shy away from protecting the country’s citizens with all the tools at our disposal,” he added.

Cohen told the diplomats that Gaza terrorists harm their civilian population in Gaza by using the resources received mainly from foreign sources for terrorism and not for the well-being of the residents.