Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

Egypt has informed Israel that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization has asked for a ceasefire, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12.

According to the report, Israel has agreed to end the fighting.

At least 270 rockets were fired by PIJ terrorists from Gaza, aimed at Israel, since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow; of those, 205 reached Israeli territory, 62 were shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, and at least 53 did not cross the border but landed instead in Gaza territory and in the Mediterranean Sea.

PIJ told Egypt it has no interest in any further escalation, according to Channel 12. Egypt called on Israel and the terrorist group to move toward an immediate ceasefire, the news outlet reported.