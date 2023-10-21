Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni, Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Saturday that Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah has “decided to participate” in the war against Israel launched two weeks ago by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization, but “is paying the price” for its decision.

Gallant made the remarks during an operational situation assessment in the IDF 91st Division with the division commander, brigade commanders and soldiers stationed in the area. He also met with mayors and community leaders in the region to discuss civilian defense on the home front.

Gallant was briefed on the deployment of troops along Israel’s northern border and in nearby communities, in addition to be briefed on defense and counterterrorism activities in the area.

The defense minister held a conversation with the soldiers, expressing his appreciation for their service while also emphasizing the need to remain vigilant and ready.

”Just two weeks ago, Hamas launched a war against us in the south. This war was designed to murder, kidnap, rape and harm children, Holocaust survivors, and women. Moreover, it [the attacks] was documented and published by Hamas, to deter the State of Israel,” Gallant noted.

“We will turn thing around 180 degrees. The day of the attack will be remembered as the day that started the final and complete destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization,” he declared.

“Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting, and we are exacting a heavy price for this. Your duty is to prepare for defense and for anything else that may be required.

“We are in a war; we have no choice. We will act wherever necessary, and we will win this war,” the minister emphasized.

“I want to express my great appreciation to the soldiers – both male and female, commanders and reservists, who arrived immediately – those who were required to come, and those who volunteered,” he said.

“The challenges ahead of us may increase, and we have to be ready for any scenario. The State of Israel, the defense establishment and the IDF are proud of you, and above all, we trust you.”