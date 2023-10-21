Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

Arab and European leaders who attended a so-called “peace summit” in Cairo on Saturday made it clear that their intentions had nothing to do with peace.

“It is unfortunate that even when faced with those horrific atrocities, there were some who had difficulty condemning terrorism or acknowledging the danger,” Israel’s foreign ministry commented in response.

The Arab leaders who attended the summit condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza, while European leaders said civilians should be protected — without noting that civilians in Gaza often protect their terrorist brethren, making them a party to the slaughter perpetrated by Hamas.

Israeli and US officials were not present at the “international” gathering, which was called by Egypt.

France called for a humanitarian corridor into Gaza, claiming it could lead to a ceasefire. Britain and Germany both urged the IDF to show “restraint” and Italy said it was important to “avoid escalation” — without noting that it was Hamas that escalated the ongoing conflict by perpetrating atrocities on Israeli civilians not seen since the Nazi Holocaust in World War II.

The Arab and Muslim states who attending the summit called for an immediate end to the IDF offensive, with Jordan’s King Abdullah II denouncing “global silence” about the attacks. Some of that silence was undoubtedly due to the global leaders having already seen the irrefutable photographic evidence of the atrocities and been taken on tours of the sites of the massacres.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas following its Oct. 7 murderous invasion of more than two dozen Jewish villages along the Gaza border.

Some 2,500 Hamas operatives, many of them hopped up on Captagon pills later found in their pockets, slaughtered more than a thousand people, including 260 young people who were at a music festival dedicated to peace. Thousands of others were wounded, including many with severe injuries.

The terrorists tortured many people, burning their bodies beyond recognition, and raped and beheaded others – including 40 babies – as well as burned dozens of others alive by throwing grenades into their bomb shelters where they were taking refuge from the attacks.

At least 210 Israelis and dual nationals were abducted by the terrorists and remain captives of Hamas in Gaza, with the exception of two US-Israeli nationals, a mother and daughter freed late Friday after intervention by Qatar.

“Saturday, October 7th, was a wakeup call to the world to fight terrorism together,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a response to the Cairo summit.

“The Islamist terror threat does not only endanger Israel, it endangers the states of the region and the whole world.

“Israel will do what it has to do and expects the international community to recognize its righteous battle.”