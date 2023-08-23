Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Defense Ministry

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with local governmental leaders in Judea and Samaria on Wednesday after a series of deadly terrorist attacks in the area, and a protest held by the Judea and Samaria leadership Tuesday in Jerusalem.

Gallant also met with top Israel Defense Forces commanders from Judea and Samaria who briefed him on the hunt for the Palestinian terrorist who murdered a father and son at a car wash in Huwara, near Nablus (Shechem), on Saturday. The minister instructed military officers to increase efforts to seize illegal firearms.

During the meetings, which were held at IDF Central Command headquarters in northern Jerusalem, Gallant also emphasized the importance of cutting off the lines of attack used by terrorist groups.

In the meeting with the heads of local authorities in Judea and Samaria, Gallant expressed appreciation for their support for the security forces, saying that “this is of crucial importance in the eyes of the residents and the soldiers.”

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan were in attendance.

On Tuesday, leaders of regional councils from Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley protested outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, demanding tougher action against rampant terrorism that has claimed the lives of 35 people since January.

It was the first time that the regional council heads protested against the right-wing government. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition was expected to be tough on terrorism, it has struggled to contain the latest wave of attacks.

Arab terrorists on Monday killed Batsheva Nigri, a 42-year-old mother of three, in a drive-by shooting near Hebron. Her 12-year-old daughter, who was sitting beside her, was unhurt.

On Saturday, a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed two Israelis in Huwara in Samaria. Ashdod residents Silas Nigrekar, 60, and his son, Aviad Nir, 28, were shot at point-blank range at a car wash in the Palestinian village.

“The situation is intolerable. We demand a change in the approach to security. The continued rise in murderous terror incidents shows the current approach has failed and should be changed quickly,” the council leaders said in a joint statement.