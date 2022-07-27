Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on October 19, 2021.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Israel’s southern border on Wednesday to inspect a “protected” kindergarten complex in the Kfar Aza area, near Gaza.

The protective infrastructure in the kindergartens has been refurbished as part of a wider program led by the defense establishment, including the IDF.

The infrastructure was refurbished this year in 30 kindergartens located along the Gaza border; an additional 25 protected kindergartens were built in the area as well.

Gantz also toured the southern border itself, together with Deputy Defense Minister Alon Shuster, General of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Head of the Gaza Division Brig. Gen. Nimrod Aloni.

“Hamas launches attacks from within population centers towards population centers. The whole world must see this crime against humanity,” Gantz told reporters during the tour.

“Israel will operate with precision and force against terror targets and defend the citizens of the State of Israel.”

