Photo Credit: Koby Gideon/GPO

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

His office stated that “he is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned from his home.”

Bennett will hold a situation assessment following the terror attack in the city of Hadera with the participation of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Security, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the Commissioner of Police and other factors.

Bennett tested positive hours after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Both were not wearing masks.

He also met with Israel’s security leadership in Hadra following the terror attack in the city, which claimed the lives of two Border Police officers.

Bennett was supposed to make his first official visit to India at the beginning of April next week, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India. However, as of now, the trip is in jeopardy.