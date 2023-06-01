Photo Credit: IDF

Three classified projects and the cyber defense system of the Israel Defense Forces have won Israel’s Security Prize.

Two of the three classified projects involved at least two security agencies. The third was a joint project by the IDF’s military intelligence Unit 8200 and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The development of the cyber defense system was led by the so-called Spectrum Division in the Israel Defense Force’s Computer Service Directorate, together with the Air Force, the Navy and Military Intelligence.

The IDF’s Spectrum Division is tasked with the defense of the electromagnetic spectrum, or radio waves; the division is also taking part in the IDF’s current nationwide “Firm Hand” military exercise, which includes simulation of a multi-front war.

The annual award is named for the commander of Israel’s pre-state Haganah commander Eliyahu Golomb, and is presented to people and projects deemed to have made a significant contribution to the country’s security.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday in making the announcement that “the best minds are working to find breakthrough solutions against those who seek to harm us.”

Israel’s “unique” system makes “groundbreaking use of the world’s most advanced technologies in order to guarantee the IDF security and freedom of action in the digital space, in the face of advanced and developing cyber threats,” Gallant added.