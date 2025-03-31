Photo Credit: IDF / Israel Navy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy pressure from the United States to walk back his nomination of Eli Sharvit, former head of the Israel Navy, to be the new chief of the Israel Security Agency (ISA), known as the Shin Bet.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a super-strong supporter of the Jewish State, wrote in a post on the X social media platform just a few hours later that the appointment of Sharvit is “beyond problematic,” and urged Netanyahu to reconsider.

“While it is undeniably true that America has no better friend than Israel, the appointment of Eli Sharvit to be the new leader of the Shin Bet is beyond problematic,” Graham wrote.

“There has never been a better supporter for the State of Israel than President [Donald] Trump,” he wrote. “The statements made by Eli Sharvit about President Trump and his policies will create unnecessary stress at a critical time.

“My advice to my Israeli friends is, change course and do better vetting.”

Israeli media reports earlier in the day claimed the prime minister is indeed rethinking the matter, although he has made no decision thus far.

Netanyahu’s alleged reasons for backpedaling on the appointment include pressure from his coalition members, Sharvit’s reported participation in anti-government protests over the government’s judicial overhaul plan, and an op-ed the former Navy chief allegedly authored slamming President Trump’s climate policies.

