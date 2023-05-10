Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 10, 2023.

Responding to reports that a ceasefire is in the works between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari told reporters Wednesday afternoon that until there is an official, formal ceasefire, “it’s not over.”

Egypt: Palestinian Islamic Jihad Asks for Ceasefire
Hagari summarized the objectives of Operation Shield and Arrow — to eliminate three top PIJ commanders who were responsible for multiple terror attacks and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians — and restore deterrence.

Advertisement


The IDF spokesperson added that at least 25 percent of the total number of rockets fired by the terror group from Gaza never made it over the border into Israel, but rather landed in Gaza territory.

As of 5 pm, more than 300 rockets were fired towards Israel; 205 reached the territory of the Jewish State, but close to 80 others instead landed among the terrorists’ own people.

Egypt is calling for an “immediate ceasefire” between Israel and the PIJ.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLIVE UPDATES: Rocket Barrages Against Israel Begin
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR