Responding to reports that a ceasefire is in the works between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari told reporters Wednesday afternoon that until there is an official, formal ceasefire, “it’s not over.”

Egypt: Palestinian Islamic Jihad Asks for Ceasefire

Hagari summarized the objectives of Operation Shield and Arrow — to eliminate three top PIJ commanders who were responsible for multiple terror attacks and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians — and restore deterrence.

IAF fighter jets and helicopters targeted over 40 rocket and mortar shells launchers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization across the Gaza Strip. The IAF is continuing to target launchers and additional posts belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 10, 2023

The IDF spokesperson added that at least 25 percent of the total number of rockets fired by the terror group from Gaza never made it over the border into Israel, but rather landed in Gaza territory.

As of 5 pm, more than 300 rockets were fired towards Israel; 205 reached the territory of the Jewish State, but close to 80 others instead landed among the terrorists’ own people.

Egypt is calling for an “immediate ceasefire” between Israel and the PIJ.