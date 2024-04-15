Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a briefing Monday night to prepare for the IDF’s planned operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The meeting was attended by the Defense Ministry’s director-general and the head of COGAT, Major General Ghassan Alian.

In accordance with the decision of the War Cabinet, Gallant discussed a series of measures to be taken in preparation for the operation, his office said following the briefing.

The preparations are particularly focused on the evacuation of civilians and the expansion of activities related to the delivery of food and medical equipment to Gaza, Gallant’s office said.

Gallant spoke by phone with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday night to brief him on the initial conclusions of the defense against Iran’s attack by the IDF in concert with the UK, UK, Jordan and France, and with support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to Austin for his leadership, and the unparalleled cooperation and coordination demonstrated by the defense establishments and militaries of both countries, together with international partners.

The defense minister also highlighted the opportunity to establish an international coalition and strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran – a state that threatens to place nuclear warheads on its missiles.