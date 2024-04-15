Photo Credit: 123rf.com

In the span of the Jewish calendar, Pesach stands out as a time of significance, tradition, and family. Yet, for individuals struggling with ADHD, or for people who have children struggling with ADHD, navigating the intricacies of Pesach itself can feel like a Herculean task, let alone all of the preparation that the holiday entails. This is where Kosher ADHD comes in to help. Kosher ADHD supports those seeking to not only survive the holiday but thrive during Pesach while managing ADHD challenges.

Pesach, with its different minhagim and halachot, presents unique challenges for individuals with ADHD. It seems as though the minute Purim is over, people begin to stress about all there is to do for Pesach. Some prepare their homes for the many guests they will be hosting while others prepare for extended time away. No matter the plans, Pesach comes with a disruption to the family’s everyday routine. As a holiday whose essence is centered around a seder, which literally means order, it can feel overwhelming to those whose minds naturally gravitate toward chaos. Where to start? How to prioritize? How to stay focused? These are questions that may be more challenging to answer for individuals with ADHD. For many, making Sseder out of the chaos of life with ADHD can seem like an insurmountable feat.

Kosher ADHD is not just a support group; it’s a lifeline for those navigating the intersection of ADHD and Jewish life. Recognizing the need for targeted support during the holidays, Kosher ADHD offers pre-chag events to go over the aspects of the holiday that are most challenging for individuals with ADHD and their caregivers. For Pesach this year, Kosher ADHD has developed a groundbreaking pre-Pesach web series designed to equip individuals with the tools they need to succeed during this demanding time.

At the heart of Kosher ADHD’s pre-Pesach initiative is a series of three insightful videos, each addressing a specific aspect of coping with ADHD during Pesach:

Achieving Freedom from Internal Chaos: This video delves into the internal struggles faced by individuals with ADHD and offers strategies for reclaiming a sense of order and structure in their lives. Building Self-Esteem amidst Pesach Planning: Pesach planning can be overwhelming for anyone, but for those with ADHD, it can feel like navigating a complicated labyrinth. This video will explore techniques for building self-efficacy and confidence in the face of Pesach-related challenges. Empowering Your ADHD Child to Shine: Parents of children with ADHD face unique challenges during Pesach. The seder can be long and difficult for any child to sit through, even more so for a child who struggles with ADHD. This video provides practical tips and strategies for empowering children with ADHD to harness their ADHD and make them a seder superstar.

And by signing up for the Pre-Pesach Web Series you have the opportunity to join Kosher ADHD’s time-limited WhatsApp accountability community. With daily reminders and bi-weekly tips and tools for creating seder from chaos.

Receive daily reminders to utilize Kosher-ADHD tools;

Share your successes by sending a thumbs-up to the group;

Receive bi-weely games, tools, and tips for ADHD-friendly Pesach preparation;

The group will be moderated by members of the Kosher-ADHD team.

This is a short-term commitment; The WhatsApp group will be disbanded immediately after Pesach.

The Kosher ADHD pre-Pesach web series is more than just a collection of videos; it’s part of a movement. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community. By joining Kosher ADHD and participating in the pre-Pesach web series, you can reclaim a sense of agency and empowerment in your life and the life of your family.

So, if you’re ready to make seder out of chaos, if you’re ready to unlock your true potential, then it is time to join Kosher ADHD. Together, we can navigate the complexities of Pesach with grace, resilience, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Sign up now at kosher-adhd.com/pesach-series/ and become part of our vibrant community. Let’s make this Pesach a truly transformative experience for you and your family.