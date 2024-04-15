Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi warned Monday during a visit to the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev that Sunday’s Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel will be “met with a response.”

Halevi was joined in the visit by the Commanding Officer of the Nevatim Airbase, Brig. Gen. Yotam Sigler, who gave the IDF Chief of Staff a tour of the F-35I Adir Squadron (140).

Halevi held discussions with aircrews and commanders of the squadron, who had participated in thwarting and intercepting the Iranian attack against Israel as part of Operation “Iron Shield.”

“Look, in short, Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel, which is something that has not happened in the past. We prepared in Operation ‘Iron Shield’, and this readiness brought Iran to encounter aerial superiority that you displayed very well,” Halevi told the air crews and commanders.

“Last Monday, we saw what was being organized, and we think that the State of Israel is very strong and knows how to cope on its own, but with such a widespread and distant threat, we are always happy to have support.

“I tell you, there was a phone call to the Commander of the United States Central Command, General Kurilla, last Monday, and by Thursday morning he had already landed in Israel. We started joint coordination.

“There is something in this statement; Iran is encountering here a very very strong international capability,” Halevi noted.

“Look, as we look forward, we weigh our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs to the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response.

“Excellent people are conducting excellent processes and achieving excellent results. It is very very significant. I think you are very well prepared and I trust this capability very much going forward for what will be required.”