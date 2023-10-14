Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash 90
Israeli security forces patrol in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, October 7, 2023.

Israeli forces are preparing to carry out the “upcoming stages of the war,” that will include attacks by land, sea, and air, the IDF said in a statement Saturday evening.

“IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed throughout the country and are ready to elevate their readiness for the upcoming stages of the war, with a strong emphasis on significant ground operations,” the IDF said shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed in the south.

Advertisement


“Are you ready for the next stage?” Netanyahu asked during the visit. “The next stage is coming.”

Among the tasks that remain is the establishment of advanced logistics centers to coordinate equipment for the combat units precisely to their changing needs.

That task and others are being carried out by the IDF’s Ground Forces and the Technology and Logistics Directorate.

The commander of an Oketz canine unit told his fighters on Saturday, “The next step is to enter Gaza. The mission is to kill all the terrorists before us in the field. We are true, we are strong, we are united, and we are going to win,” he said.

Also on Saturday, IDF aircraft, artillery and tanks attacked Iranian-backed Hezbollah military structures in Lebanon in response to rocket and mortar fire aimed at Israel earlier in the day.

“We have a strong country, a strong government, a strong people and a strong military with a sense of mission and a clinging to that mission, both on the frontline and on the home front,” Netanyahu said Thursday night during the swearing-in of the National Emergency Government. “We have faith in our path.

“We will find these accursed murders, these human beasts, with full force and we will defeat them. We will wipe them off the face of the earth,” he vowed.

“The time will come when we will rebuild the destroyed communities. We will rebuild the area around the Gaza Strip and we will restore it as a flourishing and prosperous area.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLiberman Reluctant to Join Unity Government without Decision-Making Powers
Next articleList of Super Important Things Needed by IDF Soldiers
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR