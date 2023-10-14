Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash 90

Israeli forces are preparing to carry out the “upcoming stages of the war,” that will include attacks by land, sea, and air, the IDF said in a statement Saturday evening.

“IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed throughout the country and are ready to elevate their readiness for the upcoming stages of the war, with a strong emphasis on significant ground operations,” the IDF said shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed in the south.

Advertisement





“Are you ready for the next stage?” Netanyahu asked during the visit. “The next stage is coming.”

Among the tasks that remain is the establishment of advanced logistics centers to coordinate equipment for the combat units precisely to their changing needs.

That task and others are being carried out by the IDF’s Ground Forces and the Technology and Logistics Directorate.

"זה צה"ל, זה צה"ל": לוחמי יחידת עוקץ חילצו אזרחים מקיבוצי עוטף עזה תחת אש מפקד יחידת עוקץ ללוחמיו: "השלב הבא, להיכנס לרצועת עזה. המשימה – להרוג את כל המחבלים שיהיו מולנו בשטח; אנחנו נכונים, אנחנו חזקים, אנחנו מלוכדים, ואנחנו הולכים לנצח" >> pic.twitter.com/gocLT1tNn1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 14, 2023

The commander of an Oketz canine unit told his fighters on Saturday, “The next step is to enter Gaza. The mission is to kill all the terrorists before us in the field. We are true, we are strong, we are united, and we are going to win,” he said.

כלי טיס, ארטילריה וטנקים של צה"ל תקפו מוקדם יותר היום מספר תשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון.

התקיפה בוצעה בתגובה לשיגורים לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל מוקדם יותר היום pic.twitter.com/05i5JyvNqm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 14, 2023

Also on Saturday, IDF aircraft, artillery and tanks attacked Iranian-backed Hezbollah military structures in Lebanon in response to rocket and mortar fire aimed at Israel earlier in the day.

“We have a strong country, a strong government, a strong people and a strong military with a sense of mission and a clinging to that mission, both on the frontline and on the home front,” Netanyahu said Thursday night during the swearing-in of the National Emergency Government. “We have faith in our path.

“We will find these accursed murders, these human beasts, with full force and we will defeat them. We will wipe them off the face of the earth,” he vowed.

“The time will come when we will rebuild the destroyed communities. We will rebuild the area around the Gaza Strip and we will restore it as a flourishing and prosperous area.”