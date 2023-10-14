Here’s a list of really, REALLY important things needed by IDF soldiers as they prepare to go into combat, explained by an English-speaking medic.
“Enough snacks, thank you, please send this stuff…”
. Black Tessa / Duct tape (the thick strong stuff like Gorilla Tape). Black only. Duct tape 4651 – 25m or 4688.
. Paracord – 550 multistrand cord
. First aid kits with pouch, pocket size – particularly with gauze wrap
. Ecoplast / medical tape – thick or thin
. Gauze bandage rolls, pocket size
. Listoplasters / moleskin – thick Bandaids – for feet / blisters
. Tourniquet kit / CAT type – recommended for them and every home
. Camelpack / backpack hydration bladders
. Electrolyte powder – they like strawberry
. Black permanent markers / Sharpie
. Tippex / White out / better in marker form
. Leathermans / pocket multi tools
. Protein bars / Food bars
. Tactical gloves (medium, large, x-large)
. Thick black or dark socks, synthetic or wool blend, silver embedded a nice plus
. Dri-fit synthetic t-shirts, black, brown or olive green
. Dri-fit synthetic boxer briefs, longer legs, underwear
. Power banks (to charge their phones and lights)
. Head lamps
. Pocket & commando knives
. Eyeglass protectors
. Balaclava / face mask-protection
. Gun lights (flashlights that attach to a gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)
. Gun laser (laser pointer that attaches to gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)
Request for the Army Rabbinate:
Pairs of three TAN-COLORED pairs of tactical boots are needed in each of EU sizes 38, 39, 40, 43, 44, 49.
To Donate:
The Ministry of Defense, the IDF and the Association for the Soldier are opening a hotline to receive inquiries from parties seeking to donate personal protective equipment in large quantities to the IDF.
Contact the Association for the Soldier at *3399 for small donations. For large donations: email Trumot_migun@mod.gov.il or call 073-353-8888.