Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Realtime Updates / social media
An IDF medic explains which donations are the most important for soldiers to have as they go into combat.

Here’s a list of really, REALLY important things needed by IDF soldiers as they prepare to go into combat, explained by an English-speaking medic.

Advertisement


“Enough snacks, thank you, please send this stuff…”

. Black Tessa / Duct tape (the thick strong stuff like Gorilla Tape). Black only. Duct tape 4651 – 25m or 4688.
. Paracord – 550 multistrand cord
. First aid kits with pouch, pocket size – particularly with gauze wrap
. Ecoplast / medical tape – thick or thin
. Gauze bandage rolls, pocket size
. Listoplasters / moleskin – thick Bandaids – for feet / blisters
. Tourniquet kit / CAT type – recommended for them and every home
. Camelpack / backpack hydration bladders
. Electrolyte powder – they like strawberry
. Black permanent markers / Sharpie
. Tippex / White out / better in marker form
. Leathermans / pocket multi tools
. Protein bars / Food bars
. Tactical gloves (medium, large, x-large)
. Thick black or dark socks, synthetic or wool blend, silver embedded a nice plus
. Dri-fit synthetic t-shirts, black, brown or olive green
. Dri-fit synthetic boxer briefs, longer legs, underwear
. Power banks (to charge their phones and lights)
. Head lamps
. Pocket & commando knives
. Eyeglass protectors
. Balaclava / face mask-protection
. Gun lights (flashlights that attach to a gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)
. Gun laser (laser pointer that attaches to gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)

Request for the Army Rabbinate:
Pairs of three TAN-COLORED pairs of tactical boots are needed in each of EU sizes 38, 39, 40, 43, 44, 49.

To Donate:
The Ministry of Defense, the IDF and the Association for the Soldier are opening a hotline to receive inquiries from parties seeking to donate personal protective equipment in large quantities to the IDF.

Contact the Association for the Soldier at *3399 for small donations. For large donations: email Trumot_migun@mod.gov.il or call 073-353-8888.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Preparing ‘Upcoming Stages of War’
Next articleGaza: The Collapse of Conventional Wisdom
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR