Here’s a list of really, REALLY important things needed by IDF soldiers as they prepare to go into combat, explained by an English-speaking medic.

“Enough snacks, thank you, please send this stuff…”

. Black Tessa / Duct tape (the thick strong stuff like Gorilla Tape). Black only. Duct tape 4651 – 25m or 4688.

. Paracord – 550 multistrand cord

. First aid kits with pouch, pocket size – particularly with gauze wrap

. Ecoplast / medical tape – thick or thin

. Gauze bandage rolls, pocket size

. Listoplasters / moleskin – thick Bandaids – for feet / blisters

. Tourniquet kit / CAT type – recommended for them and every home

. Camelpack / backpack hydration bladders

. Electrolyte powder – they like strawberry

. Black permanent markers / Sharpie

. Tippex / White out / better in marker form

. Leathermans / pocket multi tools

. Protein bars / Food bars

. Tactical gloves (medium, large, x-large)

. Thick black or dark socks, synthetic or wool blend, silver embedded a nice plus

. Dri-fit synthetic t-shirts, black, brown or olive green

. Dri-fit synthetic boxer briefs, longer legs, underwear

. Power banks (to charge their phones and lights)

. Head lamps

. Pocket & commando knives

. Eyeglass protectors

. Balaclava / face mask-protection

. Gun lights (flashlights that attach to a gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)

. Gun laser (laser pointer that attaches to gun) – M-16 mount (AR-15 is the same)

Request for the Army Rabbinate:

Pairs of three TAN-COLORED pairs of tactical boots are needed in each of EU sizes 38, 39, 40, 43, 44, 49.

To Donate:

The Ministry of Defense, the IDF and the Association for the Soldier are opening a hotline to receive inquiries from parties seeking to donate personal protective equipment in large quantities to the IDF.

Contact the Association for the Soldier at *3399 for small donations. For large donations: email Trumot_migun@mod.gov.il or call 073-353-8888.