Israeli forces have eliminated the Hamas commander responsible for rocket fire emanating from the terror organization’s Western Jabaliya Battalion.

Together with guidance from the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, the Israeli Air Force struck and killed Ahmad Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, a terrorist who was responsible for many rocket and mortar fire attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in Gaza.

Multiple other Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including the terrorist Muhammad Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Zakout, an operative who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

Simultaneously, Humanitarian Aid Efforts Continue

Over the weekend, 17 patients and their caregivers were transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other hospitals in Gaza in coordination with the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (CLA), a department under the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The move was taken in accordance with international law to facilitate and support humanitarian responses for Gaza residents, particularly in the medical field. It came in response to a request from the IDF and health authorities’ to safely evacuate hospitals in the area to protect residents along humanitarian evacuation routes and operational medical centers in Gaza.

At least 323 patients, caregivers, and medical staff have been transferred from hospitals in northern Gaza over the past few weeks. Kamal Adwan Hospital has also received 60,000 liters of fuel, 230 crates of medical supplies and medication, 180 blood units, and eight trucks of food and water in recent weeks.

