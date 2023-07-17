Photo Credit: TPS

The State of Israel formally recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region on Monday.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI received a letter from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, informing him of the decision, according to a statement from the Moroccan royal cabinet.

In the letter, Netanyahu said the decision will be reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli government.

The prime minister added that “the United Nations, regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, as well as all countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations” would be informed of the decision.

During his visit to Morocco last month, Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana urged Israel to recognize the Western Sahara as Moroccan territory.

“As a native of this land, I openly declare that Israel must recognize the Moroccanness of the Sahara,” Ohana said in a statement during his visit.

According to Morocco World News, Israel is also mulling the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla — the capital of the Western Sahara region — within the framework of the decision.

The US recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara in December 2020 under the administration of then-President Donald Trump.