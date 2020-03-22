Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel’s Health Ministry is considering a delay in the change to summer time in the State of Israel next week, reportedly in order to help stop people from violating quarantines and lockdown curfews.

Under normal circumstances, Israel would have changed its clocks next Friday, March 27 at 2:00 am, moving the clock one hour ahead to 3:00 am local time. The change provides Israeli farmers with one extra hour of light towards evening, creating a longer day for agricultural production.

Advertisement



However, Israel’s Health Ministry is now contemplating a delay in that move in order to enforce the country’s quarantine to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are considering extending daylight saving time,” said Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, speaking in an interview with Channel 12 television news.

Interior Minister Arye Deri is reportedly in the process of implementing the change, which must take place before next Thursday night, if it is to be done at all.

Unconfirmed reports said the clocks would be changed on Friday, May 1 at 2:00 am instead, if the country goes ahead with the extension.