Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

A multidisciplinary delegation from Israel is preparing to fly to India with four different types of coronavirus testing technology along with ventilators and other badly needed medical equipment to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

A plane will carry some 20 Israeli officials and scientists together with all the boxes of gear to Delhi in the ‘coming weeks’ according to a release sent to media Thursday by the Israeli government.

“In the coming weeks, the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Health will lead an unprecedented operation in the fight against the Coronavirus in cooperation with the Indian Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser,” said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka will board the flight along with the rest of the delegation to conduct “the final stages of testing of advanced technologies for the rapid diagnosis of the coronavirus.”

There are four types of coronavirus rapid-test technologies to be tested in India once the delegation arrives:

Voice Test: This online voice test is based on artificial intelligence. The test analyzes the recording of a human voice and aims to identify changes in the patient’s voice and/or deterioration in the condition of his/her respiratory system.

Breathalyzer test – detection based on terra-hertz waves: As part of an R&D program, officials developed a system of detecting the virus using THZ waves. The patient must breathe into a sterile sampling kit, after which his/her sample is analyzed using artificial intelligence.

Isothermal testing: This is a biochemical testing method that enables the detection of the virus in a saliva sample. An inexpensive sample kit has been developed, which detects the presence of the virus with the help of a chemical reaction that takes place once the content is heated at about 60 degrees Celsius. The kit is suitable for at-home use and produces a result within 30 minutes.

Testing using Polyamino acids This is a biochemical method that enables the detection of Corona virus proteins collected in a saliva sample. Using the appropriate instrumentation, a sample may be analyzed in several minutes.