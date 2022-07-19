Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday that Israel’s Karish gas field – and the Energean drilling platform installed at the site – constitute the “energy future of the State of Israel.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid:

"Israel's natural gas reserves have the potential to contribute toward a solution for the global energy crisis. Lebanon could also benefit from developing the reserves in its economic waters, through negotiations, which should be concluded forthwith. pic.twitter.com/C0pcdIT5Ej — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 19, 2022

Speaking after he flew in a helicopter over the Karish rig, Lapid said Israel’s natural gas reserves have the potential to contribute toward a solution for the global energy crisis.

“Lebanon could also benefit from developing the reserves in its economic waters, through negotiations, which should be concluded forthwith,” Lapid noted.

Lebanon disputes its maritime boundary with Israel and contends that at least part of the Karish gas field falls within its sovereign maritime borders.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to return to the region within the next two weeks to continue mediating talks between Israel and Lebanon on the matter.

“This new platform is the energy future of the State of Israel and constitutes an economic opportunity which includes the export of gas to Egypt and Europe, that every Israeli citizen will benefit from in the not-too-distant future,” Lapid said.

The flyover came after an attempt last week by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, to reach the rig with three combat drones. Hezbollah again attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory with a fourth drone on Monday (July 18).

All of the UAVs were intercepted by Israeli military forces once they crossed into Israeli airspace.