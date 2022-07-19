Photo Credit: Bill de Blasio / Twitter screenshot

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he is terminating his run for Congress in the city’s 10th Congressional district primary, set for August 23.

“I’ve really listened carefully to people and it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option. And I respect that,” de Blasio said in the announcement on Twitter.

Advertisement



“Even though this is not going to work out, I hope you know how much I appreciate you and we’re gonna do a lot together to make this city better in the future.”

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

The writing on the wall has been crystal clear, with electoral polls showing the former mayor trailing far behind other candidates in what has become one of the city’s most crowded races.

A Working Families Party poll released Monday showed that de Blasio had the support of fewer than half of undecided Democratic voters in the district.