Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he is terminating his run for Congress in the city’s 10th Congressional district primary, set for August 23.

“I’ve really listened carefully to people and it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option. And I respect that,” de Blasio said in the announcement on Twitter.

“Even though this is not going to work out, I hope you know how much I appreciate you and we’re gonna do a lot together to make this city better in the future.”

The writing on the wall has been crystal clear, with electoral polls showing the former mayor trailing far behind other candidates in what has become one of the city’s most crowded races.

A Working Families Party poll released Monday showed that de Blasio had the support of fewer than half of undecided Democratic voters in the district.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

