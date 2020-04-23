Photo Credit: courtesy MDA

The Health Ministry informed Magen David Adom director-general Eli Bin on Thursday that as of May 1, all COVID-19 coronavirus testing will be carried out by the four Israeli HMOs (kupat holim health organizations), according to a report published by The Jerusalem Post.

MDA will, however, continue to operate its four drive through COVID-19 testing facilities in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva, according to the report, and may also activate “pop-up” testing centers in coordination with the Health Ministry.

In addition, the emergency medical response organization will also continue to be responsible for screening the staff and residents of the senior living complexes across the country.

The Health Ministry reportedly thanked the MDA employees and volunteers “who are operating a successful system to swab for the coronavirus and are worthy of the highest praise.

“Israel has seen a decrease in the rate of infection,” the ministry said, adding it has been determined that “the time has come to move to the next phase of the response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

In the next few days, MDA will close its coronavirus hotline, and instead the public will be asked to contact their individual medical clinics as they do for other illnesses.