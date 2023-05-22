Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat has asked the head of the Israel Competition Authority Michal Cohen to resign because Barkat feels that he cannot trust her.

The Economy Ministry released a statement saying, “In light of the deep distrust created between the two and the inability to continue working in this way, when the professional gaps are many and the head of the authority refuses to adopt and implement the minister’s policy” the head of the authority should step down.

Apparently, at issue here is Barkat’s desire to break up certain monopolies in order to reduce prices and help Israeli consumers. The Minister feels that Cohen has blocked him from carrying out his plans.