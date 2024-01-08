Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF troops during a visit to Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Monday that Israel will do “everything” to restore security to the region.

Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, made the remark while he and Economy Minister Nir Barkat visited the IDF 769th ‘Hiram’ Brigade, which is waging a defensive battle on Israel’s northern border.

Colonel Avraham Marciano, commander of the IDF’s 769th Brigade briefed Netanyahu on the operations of the 92nd Division over the past three months during his visit to the brigade’s command center.

The prime minister also held a dialogue with conscript and reserve battalion and company commanders who reported to the front line on October 7th and have thwarted dozens of terrorist cells and attacked terrorist infrastructure of the Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Netanyahu and Barkat also met with a group of soldiers from the IDF Devora Unit, who are living in the north but whose families have been evacuated. The two ministers heard from the soldiers about the need for security and stability in the sector in order for the residents to be able to return to their homes.

“I chose to come to Kiryat Shemona on a day when we are being fired on with anti-tank rockets,” Netanyahu commented. “I greatly appreciate the service that you and your friends are doing here to defend our northern border.” But the prime minister also made it clear his visit was intended to send a message to Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah made a big mistake with us in 2006 and it is also doing so now,” the prime minister warned, saying the terrorist organization “thought that we were like ‘spider’s cobwebs’; suddenly it sees what kind of ‘spider’,” he said.

“We will do everything to restore security to the north and allow your families –because many of you are from here – to return home in safety and to know that we are not to be trifled with. We will do whatever is necessary.”

“Of course, we prefer that this be done without a wide-ranging campaign, but that will not stop us,” Netanyahu added.

“We have given [Hezbollah] an example of what is happening to its friends in the south; this is what will happen here in the north. We will do everything to restore security,” he said.