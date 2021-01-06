Photo Credit: Israeli PM via YouTube screen grab

The first shipment of Moderna vaccine doses to fight the COVID-19 virus are arriving in Israel on Thursday (Jan. 7) the company’s CMO (chief medical officer) confirmed Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likewise said the anti-coronavirus vaccine doses are set to arrive in the next 24 hours.

“I spoke several days ago with Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and the first shipment of Moderna vaccines is due to arrive in Israel tomorrow,” Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language video message.

“We will give these vaccines to people who cannot go to their HMO, whether they are isolated at home or cannot go to the inoculation sites for any other reason.

“This is the first Moderna shipment, others will come. I am working to bring millions of additional vaccines to the citizens of Israel so that we can emerge from the coronavirus pandemic once and for all,” he added.