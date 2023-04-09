Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday about the security situation facing the Jewish State. The prime minister invited Lapid to the security briefing this weekend.

Lapid later told Israelis in a televised news conference that he left the briefing more worried than when he entered and blamed the Netanyahu government for the current security issues.

“I arrived at [the] briefing worried and left even more worried,” he said.

He did not, however, explain his fears or share the information he received during the briefing.

“I told Netanyahu that the opposition would back up any action that security forces recommend against the wave of terrorism and our enemies in all arenas,” Lapid told reporters.

He added, however, the although the citizens of Israel show “impressive resilience” in the face of terrorism, and Israel’s security system “was and remains one of the best in the world,” the problem “is with the leadership. This extreme government is not qualified to manage the State of Israel in such stressful times.”

In response, the Likud party led by Netanyahu said it was “unfortunate that at a time when Israel is fighting on three fronts and after Prime Minister Netanyahu invited him for a comprehensive security update, Yair Lapid chooses to play petty politics instead of broadcasting a message of unreserved unity against our enemies.

“At a time when [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh are sitting together under the picture of the Iranian patron calling for our destruction, the leader of the opposition was expected to show national responsibility.”

The statement from Likud followed the news that Nasrallah and Haniyeh met Sunday in Beirut to discuss coordination of further efforts against Israel, with a promise of cooperation between the two terror groups, according to the Hezbollah-linked Al-Mayadeen news outlet.

The Hamas delegation to Beirut was accompanied by the founder of the Hamas military wing, Saleh al-Arouri.

Both Hezbollah and Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization are Iranian proxies.